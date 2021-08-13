This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Mainly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
