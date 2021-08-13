 Skip to main content
Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Mainly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

