Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Generally fair. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Sunday. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

