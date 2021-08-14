Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.