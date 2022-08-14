For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Mainly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Wednesday. Te…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a ver…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching …
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 …
This evening in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a w…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Generally fair. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Sunday. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 65F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 …
The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We'll see s…