Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Monday. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.