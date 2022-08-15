 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

