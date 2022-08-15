Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 63F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a slow moving cold front works across the state, showers and storms are likely. Damaging wind, hail, and flooding could occur in a few spots. Full details on what to expect in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 63-degree low is forec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Wednesday. Te…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a ver…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching …
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 …
This evening in Council Bluffs: Generally fair. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Sunday. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …