This evening in Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Tuesday. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
