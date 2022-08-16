Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 59F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.