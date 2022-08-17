 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Mostly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert