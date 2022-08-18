Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. Friday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
