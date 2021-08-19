This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
