Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a slow moving cold front works across the state, showers and storms are likely. Damaging wind, hail, and flooding could occur in a few spots. Full details on what to expect in our updated forecast.
Scattered showers and storms are expected today and a couple could produce damaging wind and hail. See when rain is most likely and who has the greatest chance of severe storms in our latest forecast.
While some could miss out, the chance of rain continues today. Will showers and storms impact your weekend plans? Find out in our updated forecast.
A little fog early this morning, but looking nice for the rest of the day. Showers and storms will start to push back into the area on Thursday. Find out what time our rain chance begins here.
While the majority of the rain has departed the area, showers are going to linger throughout the day. See when rain is most likely and how cool it will get tonight in our latest forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 63-degree low is forec…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's co…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast…