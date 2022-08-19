Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.