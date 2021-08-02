 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

{{featured_button_text}}

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert