Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Tuesday. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.