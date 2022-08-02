Aug. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.