This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Aug. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
