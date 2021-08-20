Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Saturday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
