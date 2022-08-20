Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.