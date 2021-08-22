Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degree…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degre…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. E…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The fo…
This evening in Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecast…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pro…