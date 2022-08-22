For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Tuesday. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Scattered showers and storms are expected today and a couple could produce damaging wind and hail. See when rain is most likely and who has the greatest chance of severe storms in our latest forecast.
While some could miss out, the chance of rain continues today. Will showers and storms impact your weekend plans? Find out in our updated forecast.
A little fog early this morning, but looking nice for the rest of the day. Showers and storms will start to push back into the area on Thursday. Find out what time our rain chance begins here.
While the majority of the rain has departed the area, showers are going to linger throughout the day. See when rain is most likely and how cool it will get tonight in our latest forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Ex…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Today's co…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
As a slow moving cold front works across the state, showers and storms are likely. Damaging wind, hail, and flooding could occur in a few spots. Full details on what to expect in our updated forecast.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.