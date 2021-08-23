Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 101.1. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.