For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 101.1. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degree…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degre…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Potenti…
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. E…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecast…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The fo…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…