This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Scattered showers and storms are expected today and a couple could produce damaging wind and hail. See when rain is most likely and who has the greatest chance of severe storms in our latest forecast.
While some could miss out, the chance of rain continues today. Will showers and storms impact your weekend plans? Find out in our updated forecast.
A little fog early this morning, but looking nice for the rest of the day. Showers and storms will start to push back into the area on Thursday. Find out what time our rain chance begins here.
Warm with sunny to mostly sunny skies today. Temperatures look to increase for Wednesday and the chance for showers is coming back. See when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
