This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Mostly clear skies. Low 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 103.41. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 75 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
