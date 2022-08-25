Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.