For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 78 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degree…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Potenti…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecast…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 97…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Tue…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot t…