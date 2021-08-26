 Skip to main content
Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 78 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

