Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Mainly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.