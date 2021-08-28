For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Sunday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
