Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.