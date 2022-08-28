Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
