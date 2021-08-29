For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Monday. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
