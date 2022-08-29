Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
