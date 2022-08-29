Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.