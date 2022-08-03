This evening in Council Bluffs: Clear. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
A NOAA analysis shows a steady increase in the average number of heat waves per year, with about two in the 1960s and six per year in the 2010s.