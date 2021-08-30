For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tuesday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
