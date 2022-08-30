Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.