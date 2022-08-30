For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
