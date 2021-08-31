Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing overnight. Low around 65F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.