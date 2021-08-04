Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
