Aug. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 99, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.