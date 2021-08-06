This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Saturday. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Pl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expe…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Tod…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Loo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly clou…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Clear. Low 62F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to …
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Tuesda…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tod…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Exp…