Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.