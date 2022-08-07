For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 65F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Monday. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
