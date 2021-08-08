Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 95. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.