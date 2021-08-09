 Skip to main content
Aug. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

