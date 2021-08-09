This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
