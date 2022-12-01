 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 35F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 16 degrees. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 25 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

