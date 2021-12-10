For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Occasional snow showers. Quite windy early. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Saturday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
