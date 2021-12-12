 Skip to main content
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

This evening in Council Bluffs: Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

