This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Windy with rain likely. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
With cold air in place and an area of low pressure moving in, the stage is set for a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow that will impact the Thursday morning commute. Here's the latest.
Rain, freezing rain, and snow will be moving over the state today and tonight. Get the latest timing and see how much snow and ice are expected in our updated forecast.
Chance for snow this morning and rain this afternoon, but some will probably stay dry. See who has the best chance of showers, when they'll all come to an end, and what's in store for Wednesday here.
More variety in temperatures than usual across the area today thanks to a cold front. Small snow chance late tonight. Find out if snow will linger and what temps are expected for Tuesday here.
No rain or freezing rain today. Snow is going to try and sneak in this weekend though. Find out when and what temperatures are expected in our latest forecast.
It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low te…
Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 45 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Areas of freezing fog. Low around 30F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Council Bluffs today. It looks like it will be a bitter 41 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. It sho…