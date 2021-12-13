 Skip to main content
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

