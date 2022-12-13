 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs

For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

