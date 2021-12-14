For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 51F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 74% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Council Bluffs, with forecast models showing 33 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from WED 9:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
Related to this story
Most Popular
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34…
Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees.…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Council Bluffs Friday, with tem…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Occasional snow showers. Quite windy early. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow…
Biometeorologists are applied climatologists, who do research on the impact that climate change has on plants, animals and people.
Council Bluffs people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Saturday. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Council Bluffs Wednesday. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…