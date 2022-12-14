This evening in Council Bluffs: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Thursday, there is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
