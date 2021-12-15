This evening in Council Bluffs: Windy with a few showers in the evening. Then clear skies overnight. Low 29F. W winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
A High Wind Warning is in effect for the entire state of Nebraska and severe thunderstorms are possible for some as well. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
The severe storms this weekend left a trail of destruction not often seen in December. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at the science and history behind this weekend's tornado outbreak.
