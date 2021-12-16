For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Council Bluffs will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
