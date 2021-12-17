This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low 21F. N winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . 15 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Council Bluffs
